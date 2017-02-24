2017 Japan Cherry Blossom Season Forecast

Source: Japan Cheapo Infographic by Chavarom Chongulia

The Japan archipelago runs on a roughly southwest to northeast axis, therefore the spring warmth—and the cherry blossoms—travel up the country from bottom to top. According to the people at weather research company Weathermap K.K., blossoms in western Japan are due to arrive slightly later than their average time slot, and blossoms in northern Japan will bloom slightly earlier than usual.

Please remember that this is a forecast! Individual trees, different sub regions and the weather (wind and rain especially) may effect the flowering times.

