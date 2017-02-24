An Amazing Night Of Networking At Savvy After 7

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
Oh, what a night! On Thursday, Feb. 16, Savvy Tokyo hosted GPlus Media’s first major networking party of the year, After 7 — and by all accounts, everyone had a fantastic time.
Around 160 guests from 15 different countries and even more businesses and organizations based in Japan joined the party, creating an inspiring and friendly international atmosphere we all enjoyed immensely.
The event included a special Tottori video screening and sake tasting, a live band, some groovy dancing (we admit, members of our team were involved), a prize raffle, and plenty of eating, drinking and mingling with inspiring people.
A big thank you to our sponsors: Tottori Prefecture, Azabu Gardens, Domino’s Pizza and the Grand Hyatt Tokyo for some wonderful prizes that helped make the evening a rousing success! These included:
Congrats to all the winners!
It was wonderful to catch up with our contributors, readers, clients and guests, and a great opportunity to meet new people and make new connections. A big thank you to all who made it out — it was pleasure to have you all! Stay tuned for details about our next GPlus After 7 networking event.