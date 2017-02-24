Chinese think tanks: a new ‘revolving door’ for elite recruitment

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Cheng Li and Lucy Xu, Brookings Institution ‘Revolving doors’ are a common feature of the United States’ political landscape, helping facilitate the fluid exchange of ideas and expertise between government and non-government sectors. At US think tanks, staff frequently ‘revolve out’ to engage in government service, while former government officials ‘revolve in’ to take their place. Although the term is new to China, the practice is not entirely unfamiliar. China’s ‘revolving door’ has largely operated in one direction — with retired senior party officials moving into think tanks. But Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks and actions suggest that a fully-fledged ‘revolving door’ will soon become a mainstay of Chinese think tanks. Xi has regularly emphasised the need to strengthen and develop China’s think tanks, suggesting think tanks as a new venue from which to recruit the party leadership. Xi expressed his vision for ‘agglomerating talent into research institutions’ and ‘breaking institutional boundaries’ to allow for an exchange of talent between the private sector, government and think tanks. He explicitly noted that the ‘revolving door mechanism commonly observed in foreign think tanks was an asset that China should seek to emulate’. Numerous retired Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders have recently gone on to join prominent Chinese research institutes and think tanks. Movements in the opposite direction — from think tanks into government — are decidedly rare: substantial leadership experience at the provincial and local levels has long been a prerequisite for becoming a top party leader. But in a departure from CCP norms, Xi has started to appreciate think tank experience when promoting personnel into his inner circle. Notably, two of Xi’s most valued aides — Wang Huning and Liu He — have advanced their careers through government think tanks and are now primed to take top positions in the party. …continue reading