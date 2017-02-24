Hiroshima and Miyajima

Source: Japanese Blog The city of Hiroshima (広島) has the tragic distinction of being the first ever target of an atomic bomb. Most of the city was destroyed, and the death toll eventually reached over 140,000. These days, Hiroshima is a modern, cosmopolitan city with a population of just over 2 million in the metro area. On a short trip here, you can visit the Peace Memorial, art museums, a castle, and lots more. With an extra day, you can also take a trip over to Miyajima (宮島), the “Shrine Island.” Hiroshima Peace Park Hiroshima Peace Memorial The Hiroshima Peace Park (広島平和記念公園) is dedicated to the many who lost their lives as a direct or indirect result of the dropping of the atomic bomb. This area was once the busiest part of Hiroshima until that fateful day in 1945. It’s now home to a variety of memorials and museums. Here you’ll find the Atomic Bomb Dome (原爆ドーム). Once the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, it was the only structure left standing near the bomb’s hypocenter. Initially there was much debate about whether or not to tear it down. Ultimately it was decided that the skeletal remains would be preserved to honor the victims, and it is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Inside the park, you’ll also find the Peace Flame. It has burned continuously since it was lit back in 1964, and it will continue to burn until all nuclear weapons are eliminated. There’s also a Memorial Cenotaph with the names of all those killed in the attack. There’s an epitaph on it that reads: 安らかに眠って下さい 過ちは 繰返しませぬから

"Rest in peace, for (we/they) shall not repeat the error." The subject was left out of the sentence in order to not politicize the monument. The writer – Professor Tadayoshi Saika – says that it refers to all