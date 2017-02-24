Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com In the first part of our series focusing on influential Japanese women writers, we introduced seven women who penned some of Japan’s best known books from the Meiji to the early Showa eras. In the second part of the series, we look at 10 equally influential writers from post-war Japan to recent times. Japan’s defeat in World War II provoked stories full of loss and desperation, while the 1970s and 1980s saw a rise in works focusing on moral, intellectual, and psychological issues. In recent days, we witness an emphasis on dark themes: restlessness, inability to accept the status quo; extreme emotional writing and strong female characters with a sense of purpose. It’s an era of women recognizing their rights and needs — and through their works, they call for recognition. The Crime Master: Natsuo Kirino (1951–present) This hugely popular author has been called “the queen of Japanese crime.” Natsuo Kirino writes books that delve into the darkest recesses of the mind but their saving grace is the way they shine light on the less fortunate and the downtrodden, which motivates and empowers women. Kirino’s first foray into the literary world began when she attended script writing classes which set her on a course to write romance novels. However, when she realized that she didn’t feel passionate about this genre, she moved on to hardboiled detective stories. Kirino’s stories can be unapologetically gruesome, sordid, seedy and unsavory. Her protagonists are nearly all female, there’s often a twist which turns completely innocent characters into criminals and the reader feels they’re watching all the action from the side-lines, which makes for exhilarating reading. Five of her books have been translated into English: Auto (Out, 1997), a winner of the Mystery Writers of Japan Award, Gurotesuku (Grotesque, 2003), which won the …continue reading