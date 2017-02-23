Insanity!? Shopping Trip to Costco by Bicycle



I Must Be Nuts



On a recent bicycle ride I was surprised to find myself passing

the nearest Costco to Kyoto, about 25km (15mi) away. I was a member years ago, and mentally, it was a long way away, taking

45 minutes to drive there through traffic, with $15 of tolls along the way. Unfun. My driving geographic knowledge often never

connects to my cycling geographic knowledge, so I’m surprised in this way often.

Anyway, I made a ride to Costco yesterday, explicitly to sign up for

a membership and do some shopping. Manseki was going to be heading in the general direction, so we met up and rode with each other

for the first while.





Meeting Up with Manseki



