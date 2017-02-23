Blogs  >  Kyoto

Insanity!? Shopping Trip to Costco by Bicycle

Source: Jeffrey Friedl
I Must Be Nuts shopping trip to Costco by bicycle -- Costco Yawata (コストコ八幡) -- Yawata, Kyoto, Japan -- Copyright 2017 Jeffrey Friedl, http://regex.info/blog/

iPhone 6+ + front camera — 1/30 sec, f/2.2, ISO 64 —
I Must Be Nuts

shopping trip to Costco by bicycle

On a recent bicycle ride I was surprised to find myself passing
the nearest Costco to Kyoto, about 25km (15mi) away. I was a member years ago, and mentally, it was a long way away, taking
45 minutes to drive there through traffic, with $15 of tolls along the way. Unfun. My driving geographic knowledge often never
connects to my cycling geographic knowledge, so I’m surprised in this way often.

Anyway, I made a ride to Costco yesterday, explicitly to sign up for
a membership and do some shopping. Manseki was going to be heading in the general direction, so we met up and rode with each other
for the first while.



Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/640 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Meeting Up with Manseki

he’s the black smudge on the ramp at left
Heading South taken while riding at 27 kph (17 mph) -- Kyoto, Japan -- Copyright 2017 Jeffrey Friedl, http://regex.info/blog/

Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/500 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Heading South

taken while riding at 27 kph (17 mph)