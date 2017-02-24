Irish Pubs in Nagoya

Source: japaninfoswap.com Pub Arco Without wanting to lean on lazy stereotypes, there is something about the Irish and drinking. Wherever I have been in the world, whether it be Gothenburg or Kathmandu, I have stumbled across an Irish bar. Nagoya is no different, and with St. Patrick’s Day coming up, it’s a good time to check one or two (or, if you can manage it, all) of them out. Here are just a few that you can head to in order to celebrate all things Ireland. Pub Arco – Meieki I briefly mentioned Pub Arco in last month’s post about where to spend Valentine’s Day in Nagoya, and in that post I said that it is my favorite pub in Japan. Owner Yoshi-san spent quite a bit of time in the Emerald Isle and the dark wood decor, his great English ability and the emphasis placed on sitting at the bar to chat with other locals reflects this. This isn’t the most raucous of pubs in town, but it is the best place to enjoy a beer or one of his many, many different whiskeys. For this year’s St Patrick’s Day festivities both Jameson’s and Guinness will be on discount. And if you see me in there propping up the bar, which is more than likely, please say ‘hi’! Where : 2 Chome-20-30 Meieki, Nishi Ward (map)

: 052-784-6488 Website: www.www.facebook.com/PubArco Peat Irish Tavern – Meieki Peat Irish Tavern, behind the Meieki Hub, is just about as ‘Oirish’ as it gets, and as well as the soft tinkling of diddlee-dee music playing overhead, there is more Irish paraphernalia on the walls than you can shake a shillelagh at. Seating options are between an open dining area replete with the heavy, gnarled wooden furniture you would expect of the Emerald Isle, or you can plonk yourself …continue reading