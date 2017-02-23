Japan Now: Momoko Ando and Her Film 0.5mm at the British Library

I’m currently working for a film festival in Japan but I’m still trying to report on Japanese film events in the UK such as this one which is a bit late (thank you to the Japan Foundation for sending the email):

The Japan Foundation is pleased to partner with Modern Culture once again for the event Japan Now. Join us for this very special screening as part of Japan Now, with filmmaker Momoko Ando here in London to introduce the UK Premiere of her film 0.5mm alongside curator and filmmaker Jasper Sharp.

For further details of how to book tickets, please visit: https://www.bl.uk/events/momoko-ando-film-screening

Here’s the trailer:

0.5mm

0.5ミリ 「0.5 miri」

Release Date: November 08th, 2014

Running Time: 196 mins

Director: Momoko Ando

Writer: Momoko Ando (Screenplay)

Starring: Sakura Ando, Junkichi Orimoto, Toshio Sakata, Masahiko Tsugawa, Akira Emoto.

Website IMDB

Synopsis: Sawa, a home helper for a middle class family with an elderly infirm grandfather, is forced to stretch her morals to keep her job. As a result, she finds herself broke and out on the street. She survives her first night by striking up an ambiguous friendship with a kindly old man, gaining access to a portion of the immense wealth held by Japan’s aging population. She continues with similar encounters, and while these begin as scams or revenge on rampant sexism, they ultimately become vulnerable intergenerational exchanges.

In 0.5mm, Ando offers a darkly funny take on Japanese society, and a beautifully crafted journey through Japan’s embattled sexual landscape, confronting ageing, class and patriarchy.

Date and Location:

British Library Knowledge …continue reading