Shreddin’ the Gnar: A Beginner’s Snowboarding Experience

Source: savvytokyo.com I have to start this by telling you that I’ve never really seen snow­—certainly not the kind that doesn’t swiftly turn to sludge. But now that I live in a country that prides itself on Nobel prize-winning literature such as Snow Country (for a reason), it was about time to experience Japan’s powder snow. And the perfect way to do that was to head just two hours away from Tokyo by Shinkansen to spend a weekend in Nagano’s Hakuba — one of the best known winter resorts here. You might assume that an inexperienced snow-gal like myself would default to skiing. But I enjoy a challenge, and having spoken to a few people, I was assured snowboarding would test my limits. I had heard all the horror stories: Experienced boarders wrapping themselves around trees; people colliding with hidden rocks and cracking their heads — and the moans and groans of bruised bums and sore limbs. I convinced myself I was different. Arriving in Happo One, there was no time to acclimatize; it was straight to the slopes. Once I had mastered standing up and moving around a little on the very bottom of a green slope, and my squeals of delight at being able to stand had subsided, my instructor arrived. We began by taking the ski lift to the top of the green slope. No baby slopes for me! By then I knew that getting to and dismounting from the ski lift had to be the only downside to snowboarding. Your journey to the lift is a combination of the time you learnt to …continue reading