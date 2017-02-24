Teaching in Japan: An Ode to School Lunch

Source: Gaijin Pot When the bell rings after 4th period, it’s time for lunch. I need to bring my brimming tray from the staffroom to the class I’m eating with today. A whirlwind of activity threatens my careful ascent up the stairs: kids chase each other to the sinks to wash their hands, while others wheel carts laden with food to their classrooms. They’ve listened obediently to their teachers all morning, but lunchtime is their domain. The soup splashes precariously in its bowl as I maneuver around them all. When I reach the classroom, it has the atmosphere of a busy kitchen. Everyone’s rushing to push their desks into the lunch groups and grab chopsticks and place mats from their cubbies, but they see that I’ve walked in and hasten to play janken—the Japanese name for “rock, paper, scissors”—to choose who I’ll sit with. A victor emerges and pushes a spare desk over to his group for me. He runs to rejoin the line, where the servers are ladling out portions of food. They look ready to perform cartoon surgery in their colorful aprons, handkerchiefs wrapped around their heads, and reusable cloth masks on their faces. Everyone’s been served and seated, and a duo hovers by the lunch calendar, waiting to announce today’s menu. “Quiet, please,” the boy says meekly. They gaze imploringly at the Sensei, who shakes his head. He won’t help. I look out the window. It hasn’t stopped snowing since this morning, or the morning before that, or some morning weeks earlier. The classroom is well-lit and cheery. The girl finally finds her voice. “Be QUIET please!” she shouts. The chatter fades away and they finally get to read the menu. Today’s lunch is: gohan, white rice, the essential staple only noticed when it’s absent; grilled saba, or mackerel, the silvery charred skin gleaming; …continue reading