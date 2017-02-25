5 Tips to Ease Transition to Living in Japan

Source: city-cost.com I remember asking, “What is it like there?” to anyone who had made the leap across the Pacific the week before I arrived in Japan. I didn’t really get any good answers. To one guy, a colleague at the same training gig, I even inquired the first thing he would do when he arrived in the land of the rising sun.”Kiss the ground.” he said, and I didn’t really get it. I mean Japan is cool, but is it holy to you in such a way that ground-kissing is appropriate? I started thinking what I would do instead and could not come up with any ideas, having yet to leave my home country or continent. I’d be flying in, meeting my boss and taking the train to the middle of nowhere. I had no idea what to expect. In many ways, Japan is like anywhere else, but those hard-to-define touches that make it so special also make it hard to fully predict. Combine that with each visitor’s unique personality and perspective and you can come across a thousand different versions of Japan, some beautiful and some horrid but each with its own truth. This can make the preparation for living abroad quite taxing. What’s it like to live in Japan? It’s great, and horrid, and strange, but also boring. It’s brilliant, and clever, and appalling stupid. It’s as frustrating and blissful as life itself. Living in Japan is an adventure. By the way, the first thing I did in Japan was buy an Qoo brand orange juice from a vending machine in Nagoya airport and rearrange my luggage. The first new thing I learned in Japan was that big bags can be shipped from the airport to your apartment for a fee, which is really useful if your …continue reading