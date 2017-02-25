Celebrating the Girls and Boys of Japan

Source: Japan Cheapo Each year on March 3rd girls become the center of attention in every Japanese household during a festival called Hinamatsuri—while boys have to wait a bit longer until May 5th.

Who run the world (on March 3rd)? Girls!

The name Hinamatsuri, or Girl’s Day, is derived from the tradition where parents (or grandparents) buy a newborn girl a set of hina dolls. Some families hand down these sets of dolls from generation to generation to bless each girl with health and happiness. The dolls wear ancient Japanese costumes worn by the Imperial Household and other nobles during the Heian period.

Displaying the dolls is quite specific as the stair-style platforms (usually five) suggests. On the top platform there are the Dairibina, be