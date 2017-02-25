Dialling down the ambition on China’s energy plans

Author: Olivia Boyd, ANU

Late last year, the Chinese government released the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) for Power Sector Development. This is the first time since 2001 that China has released a specific FYP for electricity and demonstrates the priority that the government is placing on central coordination of far-reaching changes in the power sector.

Chief among these developments are China’s international commitments to decarbonise the power sector, deep structural changes in China’s coal market and an ambitious program to implement sweeping electricity market reforms.

The previous FYP period (2011–2015) saw a remarkable shift from initial undersupply and the threat of blackouts to significant overcapacity in China’s power market. With this has come a sharp drop in electricity demand growth, leading to a dramatic reduction in coal prices, dragging down global thermal coal markets.

The 13th FYP predicts continued overcapacity and low demand growth rates over the coming five years. This presents a golden opportunity to shake up China’s centrally planned power sector without risking increasing end-user electricity prices.

In March 2015, the government unveiled a plan to introduce generation and retail competition in the power sector. ‘Direct power purchase’ pilots have been rolled out in almost all of China’s provinces since then. The 13th FYP adds extra ambition to these market reform plans, pledging to implement an ancillary services market pilot in China’s northeast, essential to provide the short-term balancing on the grid to integrate renewable energy.

The FYP also promises to establish a uniform system for transparent transmission and distribution tariffs for generators, roll out a national spot market by 2020 that would help build liquidity and short-term responsiveness in the power market, and implement retail choice by 2020.

This plan has powerful implications for the efficiency of energy use and the effectiveness of market-based incentives for emissions reductions such …continue reading