Kim Jong-un reveals his colours one more time

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Jonathan D. Pollack, Brookings Institution In separate events only two days apart, Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s impetuous young leader, yet again reminded the outside world of his determination to defy international norms by all available means. On 12 February, with Kim present at the test site, North Korea successfully launched a Pukku’kso’ng-2 intermediate range ballistic missile, which it described as ‘a new strategic weapon of our own style’. The launching of a solid-fuel missile from a track-wheeled vehicle was not the widely anticipated test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea claims it could undertake at a moment’s notice. But it attested to important advances in North Korea’s ballistic missile capabilities and to Kim’s continued ability to ignore near-universal opposition to his weapons programs. The test of a mobile missile — a land-based version of a sea-launched missile first successfully tested in August 2016 — has a postulated ability to reach targets anywhere in South Korea or Japan. It is a more survivable weapons system capable of much more rapid firing than the liquid-fuelled predecessors that have long dominated North Korea’s missile inventory. North Korea claims the new missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, though this claim remains unproven. Two days after the missile launch, North Korean agents operating in Malaysia undertook a highly brazen terrorist action, assassinating Kim Jong-nam, Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, in a terminal at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The now deceased elder sibling is the latest victim in a string of executions undertaken at the behest of Kim Jong-un since he assumed power in late 2011, including the December 2013 execution of Jang Song-thaek, an uncle by marriage to the two Kim brothers. The total number of executions (including numerous senior officials) undertaken on Kim’s orders now exceeds 300. But Kim Jong-nam’s assassination was the first one …continue reading