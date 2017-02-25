St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Nagoya 2017!

Source: japaninfoswap.com St. Patrick in Osu, Nagoya ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-300×200.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-500×334.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-500×334.jpg” width=”625″ height=”418″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-500×334.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-300×200.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-880×588.jpg 880w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/stpatricknagoya03.10.110-Version-2-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px”> The Osu Shopping Arcade will be bopping to an Irish jig as throngs of people in green descend to partake in this year’s annual Nagoya St. Patrick’s Day Festival! With live music, Irish dancing, official parade, local characters, face painting, hair painting, body painting, free giveaways, and much much more the NAGOYA ST.PATRICK’S DAY PARADE in Osu is the place to be in March. Wear some green and come by with the family, your friends, animals, leprechauns, invisible friends, and whoever else will fit, and join us as we celebrate!. From the official event description Dia duit and Cead Mile Failte to everyone!

(or how to celebrate St Pat’s day in Nagoya) Here’s a great big shout out to all ye Nagoyites, green and not so green, to let you know that the Nagoya St Patrick’s Day Festival is rolling around once again! That’s right, it’s time to dust off your green garb, give ’em the lovin’ lick of an iron and bring yourself, your family, your loved ones and even your not-so-loved ones down to Osu in Nagoya to partake in Nagoya’s best (and only) Irish event of the year! The fun begins with live Irish music and dance session that the Nagoya Irish Tribune hails as a “must see” and “one of the top ten most wondrous sights in the world” (without a whiff of cultural bias). There will be 25 pairs of legs leaping about to the tunes of a gaggle of Irish musicians underneath the Maneki Neko (Welcome Cat) in Osu Kannon shopping area. The craic (atmosphere, for the rest of you) is guaranteed to be, er, craicing? After that tasty appetizer, you’ll be force-fed more greens …continue reading