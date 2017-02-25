Thai Kitchen Pakuchi is an authentic Thai eatery on the corner of Kawaramachi Marutamachi in downtown Kyoto. Friendly, informal and lots of fun Pakuchi draws a mainly younger crowd of diners.

The chefs are Thai and the food, though less spicy maybe than found in Bangkok, is truly delicious.

The menu is extensive with all your favorite Thai dishes included: khao phat, (fried rice) pad thai (fried noodles) and, of course, som tom thai (spicy green papaya salad).

Drinks include Singha or Chang beer and a variety of Thai whiskeys and soft drinks.

Thai Kitchen Pakuchi

1F Rolex Tamura

374 Masuya-cho

Kawaramachi-dori Marutamachi-agaru

Kamigyo-ku

Kyoto 604-8086

Tel: 075 241 0892

Hours: Open 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm (Last order) daily.

Pakuchi is just round the corner from the 100 year old sento, Sakura-yu.

The nearest subway station is Jingu-marutamachi on the Tozai Line. Kyoto buses #4, #10, #17, #37, #59, #93, #202, #203, and #205 and stop at Kawaramachi Marutamachi.

There’s a Sanjo Pakuchi on Gokamachi north of Sanjo on the east side.

Kyoto has a fair number of Thai restaurants and even a Lao eatery. Thai restaurants in Kyoto include Khon Kaen in the Shinkyogoku arcade, Thai Cafe Kati on Ebisugawa, west of Fuyacho, Kroon near Demachiyanagi Station, Siam near Enmachi, and Esan on Imadegawa, west of Karasuma.

Khanty is the Lao restaurant north of Imadegawa on Teramachi.

© JapanVisitor.com

