What tourist information people check before coming to Japan

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks

The Japan information site DiGJAPAN, which runs various lanugage Facebook pages and apps for tourists, recently counted up the number of views on their various Facebook articles, and came up with 2016’s most popular Facebook pages for inbound tourists.

The rankings were generated from the number of Likes for their 2,072 articles in various languages that they published between January and November 2016.

Here’s a rather wobbly video of a visit to the Minions Room:

Travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong

Rank
1 Osaka: Hotel Universal Port Minions Room
2 Osaka: Kuromon Market Street Food
3 Osaka: Japan’s Longest Covered Shooping Street Tenjinbashisuji
4 Tokyo, Asakusa: World’s Strongest Green Tea Ice Cream
5 Kamakura: Taiwan Power Blogger Recommended Route

Travellers from Thailand

Rank
1 Yokohama: Pikachu Parade
2 Osaka: Hotel Universal Port Minions Room
3 All Japan Money Luck Power Spots
4 Tokyo, Asakusa: World’s Strongest Green Tea Ice Cream
5 Seven Medicines Recommended by Matsumoto Kiyoshi Pharmacy Staff

Travellers from Europe, North America

Rank
1 Explaining Valentine’s Day in Japan
2 Ibaraki: Oarai Isosaki Shrine
3 Sushi-Making Kit
4 Miyasaki: Funaokajoseki Park Cherry Blossoms
5 Sake Kit-Kat

Travellers from Korea

Rank
1 Popular Drug Store Products That Can Be Bought On Amazon
2 Osaka: Five Hot Springs Day Trips
3 Rilakkuma New Character: Little Yellow Bear Cub
4 Kobe: Tsubo Pot Pudding
5 Sake Kit-Kat

Travellers from Singapore

Rank
1 How To Enjoy Green Tea Cocktails
2 Miyasaki: Funaokajoseki Park Cherry Blossoms
3 Tokyo, Shinjuku: NEWoMan Store Open
4 Toyama: Doramon Tram
5 Amezaiku Sugar Art

Travellers from Indonesia

Rank
1 Kumamon Package Design Kumamoto Tea Kit-Kat
2 Osaka: Dotonbori Konamon Museum
3 Izu: Kawazu Cherry Blossoms
4 Karuizawa Illuminations
5 Halal Osechi

