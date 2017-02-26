Source: j-hoppers Hi,this is Ena from Hiroshima Hana hostel. Our hostel is located between JR Hiroshima station and the MAZDA baseball stadium.Right next to the baseball stadium,there is a COSTCO. (only 10min walk from Hana!)



This month,I went shopping there with staffs from Hana hostel and bought some fresh food.

As you may know, usually, you need to be its member to enter the shop and purchase products.Even if you do not have it ,at the Costco here in Hiroshima,you are allowed to enter the food court without the membership card.Also,food at the food court are really cheap! It costs ONLY 180yen for a hot dog and refillable drinks.

The baseball season is coming soon in Hiroshima. Why don’t you go to costco before the baseball game and e njoy Hiroshima more?

Check it out for further infomation about them: http Costco JAPAN(ENG) ———————————————————— Costco wholesale HIROSHIMA http://www.costco.co.jp/p/locations/hiroshima?lang=en Regular hours :10:00am-8:00pm

(Dec 31st and Jan 1st: 9am – 6pm)

Address: 2-3-4 Minami-Kaniya Minami-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima 732-0803, Japan ◎15min walk from Hiroshima station

◎10min walk from Hana Hostel

