First day of the season competition 2016 /17

Source: Hakuba Blog A pic from the 28th of November 2015. Last seasons winner for picking the first day was Steve Williams. Here we go again. Each year we run a competition to pick the first day of the season. The rules are The first day the lifts open for skiers and boarders at any one of the resorts in Hakuba.

One date per person. If 2 or more people choose the same date then we will have a draw out of a hat to choose the winner.

The date must be chosen at least one week in advance

If a date isn’t chosen then it’s the closest date before. The prizes are Your choice of a Monkey Rider hoodie or White Horse Long sleeve T

5000 yen voucher at the White Horse Bar and Restaurant in Echoland. So go to the bottom of this blog and put your date in the comments section or email me HERE and I will add it. Good luck. Remember that the resorts will open as soon as there is enough snow on the ground so it’s pretty much any time now. Just waiting for THAT storm. The list so far. Gerard Hollands – 23rd November Shay Mason – 24th November Simon 24th November TJ – 25th November Ange – 25th November Olivia – 25th November Tyler – 26th November Andrew Clarke – 26th November Melody – 26th November David Bridger – 26th November Onotch – 26th November Erica – 26th November Jack Johnson – 26th November Nicole Spencer – 26th November Ingrid – 26th November Jake Lyons – 26th November William Righton – 27th November Kiralee Dempster – 27th November Grant Hakuba House – 27th November Austin Campion – 27th November Matt Reed – 28th November Shane Steere – 28th November James Gill – 28th November Andreas Zweibrot – 28th November Kieran – 28th November Chiharu W – 28th November Thomas Williams – 28th November Daniel – 29th November Aimee Jones – 29th November Lisa Gale – 29th November Heath Gallagher – 29 November Olga …continue reading