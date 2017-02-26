Getting to know you: Osu, Nagoya

Source: japaninfoswap.com Between Nagoya’s central transport area of Meieki (Nagoya Station) in the west, and the lively shopping and commerce hub of Sakae in the east lies Osu, one of the city’s more interesting and eclectic areas. Centered around its covered shopping arcade, Osu has an atmosphere similar to Tokyo’s Harajuku, with aging hippies happily rubbing shoulders with teenage Goth Lolita cosplayers; though without quite so much of the self-referential pretension of it’s capital city counterpart. A Spot of Culture – Ōsu Kannon When getting off at the Ōsu Kannon subway station on the Tsuramai line, it is difficult to miss the large Buddhist temple from which the station takes its name. The original temple was built in 1333, though to save it from regular flooding the shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu had it moved from where it had stood in Ōsu-gō, Nagaoka village, (now known as Hashima in Gifu Prefecture) to its position today. Unfortunately this did not protect it from the devastation it suffered following a large fire in the 1820s. It was rebuilt 150 years later, which is what we can see today, but this does not detract anything from its beauty. Address: 21-47 Osu 2-Chome, Naka-ku, Nagoya Shopping – Osu Shopping District Aside from the temple, the other thing that sticks out is the Osu Shopping district. It has stood for around 400 years and currently has something in the region of 1200 stores ranging from kimono shops that have stood for generations to brand new electronics stores selling top of the range goods. As well as retaining something of a traditional working class atmosphere with greengrocer markets and butchers it is also home to some of the city’s more outlandish fashion outlets, …continue reading