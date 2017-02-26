How will Xi shake up the CCP?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Dong Dong Zhang, ANU This year will see major change in China’s political leadership as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) convenes its 19th National Congress in late 2017. Nomination of 2300 delegates from the CCP’s 89 million members began across the party’s 40 selectorates nationwide in November 2016 and is expected to finish by the end of June 2017. Delegates will assemble in Beijing on dates yet to be announced to endorse the new central leadership of the 19th Central Committee, the Politburo and the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC). New CCP leaders will be assigned key positions in major state and military organisations. The 19th Congress is China’s most important political event since 2012, marking the beginning of President Xi’s second term. The new central party leadership will rule China over the next five years, a critical time for realising the vision of China’s development that Xi set out to achieve. The Chinese Dream has set two centenary goals. The first is to double China’s 2010 per capita income, making China a ‘moderately well off’ society by 2021, the centenary of the founding of the CCP. The second aims to make China a ‘strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and modern socialist country by 2049′, the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic. During most of Xi’s first term, the focus internally has been on overhauling the party-state: riding off corruption, centralising political power, imposing party self-discipline and applying strict codes of conduct for party leaders at all levels. Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has been central to achieving these objectives. When Xi said that ‘you need a strong body to be a good blacksmith’ he meant that the party-state was weak, corruption was rife, the bureaucracy incompetent and the leadership fragmented. The party-state needed a thorough clean-up to avoid implosion like that which occurred …continue reading