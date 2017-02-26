Japan News This Week 26 February 2017

今週の日本

Trump Wants More American Cars in Japan. Japan’s Drivers Don’t.

New York Times

Thousands vie for Naked Man title in Japan

BBC

Tokyo Olympic golf course must give female members equal rights or lose event, says IOC

Guardian

For African-American ‘idol’ Amina du Jean, difference is a double-edged sword

Japan Times

What Was the Cold War? Imagined Reality, Ordinary People’s War, and Social Mechanism

Japan Focus

Statistics

“A new survey by the Japan family planning association found that nearly half of married couples had not had sex for more than a month and did not expect that to change in the near future – the association’s definition of a “sexless” marriage. Why have young people in Japan stopped having sex? Read more The data on married couples were among the findings of a wider survey of 3,000 people aged between 16 and 49 conducted at the end of last year. The association received responses from more than 1,200 people, including 655 married men and women. A record high 47.2% of married men and women said they were in sexless marriages, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous poll in 2014, the association said, and significantly higher than the 31.9% recorded when it conducted its first survey of the nation’s bedroom habits in 2004.”

Source: Guardian

