Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Ok, not really. But with the cherry blossom season being just around the corner, it may be a great idea to start preparing for it by learning a few Japanese treats that are commonly eaten during this special spring flowers season. So let’s start with the famed sakura mochi — you’ll be surprised to learn how easy it is to make it yourself!
Ingredients
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
- 75 grams coarse rice flour (domyoji-ko; 道明寺粉)
- 70 grams sugar
- 200 milliliters hot water
- Pinch of powdered red food coloring (dissolved in a small amount of water)
- 8-10 preserved cherry blossom leaves
- 120-150 grams red bean paste (anko; 餡子)
Method
- Place water and cherry blossom leaves in a bowl for at least one hour prior to cooking to remove extra salt.
- Dissolve the sugar in 200 milliliters boiled water, then add the food coloring.
- Place rice flour in a bowl, pour in the sugar water, and mix well.
- Cover the rice mixture and let sit for one to two hours.
- Once the rice flour has absorbed the water to become dough-like, spread 30-gram portions into circles. Place a ball of bean paste (approximately 15 grams) in the center of each circle, and then close the mochi dough around the paste, forming a ball.
- Wrap each mochi ball with a preserved cherry blossom leaf.
Then serve in Japanese plates (preferably sakura-decorated) and enjoy the spring taste and scent at your home! And don’t forget to share your amazing photos with us via Facebook or #savvytokyo on Instagram. Enjoy! xx
Note: This article originally appeared on Savvy Tokyo in March 2014. It has been edited and updated by The Savvy Team.
