2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Ruby on Rails Developer English: None

Must currently reside in Japan

¥500,000 / Month

Ruby or Golang

Must have a valid working visa Xenon Ventures is looking for software engineers passionate about developing products. This is a unique opportunity where you really get to deep dive into different portfolio companies. The ideal candidate is excited to learn and thrives on being rewarded in a fast-paced startup environment. The team is global and currently building a presence in Japan. Apply Part-Time English Teacher English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

Strong preference for those holding CELTA / TESOL / equivalent qualifications

1~ 2 year’s TEFL experience in or outside Japan

Must have a valid working visa

¥15,000 / Day Shane English School is looking for part-time native English teachers with at least one-year experience as an ESL teacher. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and hold a CELTA/TESOL certificate or equivalent qualifications. All travel expenses will be covered. Apply International Sales Executive English: Fluent

Japanese: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

¥200,000 ~ ¥2.0M / Month THG is a world leader in providing VIP facilities at major sports events. It has an international network of 26 offices covering 350 events and a client base that includes many Fortune 500 companies. Close relationships selling senior directors of large national and international companies the opportunity to take their top-level clients to a number of prestigious sporting events will be part of your role. Apply Travel Agency Staff (Tagalog) <img src="https://gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/02/mabuhay-ticket-150×150.png" width="150" height="150" srcset="https://gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/02/mabuhay-ticket-150×150.png 150w, https://gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/02/mabuhay-ticket-130×130.png …continue reading