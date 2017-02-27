5 Ways to Meet Japanese Locals Without Speaking Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot For many travelers, getting to live like a local and having the opportunity to connect with new people is a big priority. In Japan, this can be challenging due to the language barrier. Since half of all communication is non-verbal, I figured there must be some ways for visitors to Japan to overcome language differences and really experience the country in depth. Here’s five ideas to interact with locals and enjoy cultural experiences without needing to speak Japanese. Having said this, people will respond positively if you’re able to say a few key words which is why I’ve suggested one for each scenario. 1. Blend in with the baseball crowd Japan baseball! Awesome fans! #japanlife #japanbaseball #yokohama #baystars A post shared by Nanea (@naneac) on Aug 17, 2016 at 7:53am PDT Attending a baseball match in Tokyo or Yokohama is like going to a basketball game in NYC, or the Melbourne stadium to watch Aussie football. The dedicated supporters in the stands match the energy and entertainment on field. No matter where you sit, you’ll be surrounded by cheerful natives who’ll encourage you to sing along and participate in crazy coordinated crowd dances which put the “Mexican Wave” to shame. Given the sport’s American influence, English phrases are used to commentate the game and are intertwined into chants. The supporters’ outward love for the game becomes infectious, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself high-fiving strangers and repeatedly shouting chants, even if you don’t understand their meaning. The Hiroshima Carps and Chiba Lotte Marines are well known for their dedicated cheer squads. One word ice breaker: Ganbatte! meaning “do your best!” Use this word to show your encouragement. You’ll hear it shouted throughout the game and featured within popular cheers. 2. Go on a nomihodai night out A post …continue reading