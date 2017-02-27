Source: j-hoppers This was my third visit to Amaharashi Kaikan in Toyama prefecture, which is famous for the spectacular view of snowcapped Tateyama mountain range against the sea. In fact, the notoriously shy Tateyama mountain range more often than not hides behind the clouds or haze. That is why during my first two visits I could not see it. Imagine how excited I was then when I arrived there. If it were not so windy and cold, I imagine it would be lovely walking along the seaside or just sitting down to take in the view leisurely. I will definitely come back again, perhaps in spring or summer. If you are around that area, I also recommend going to the Kittokito fish market right by the sea, where you can try fresh seafood of the day! Yummy!

