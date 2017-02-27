Building International Bridges With Erdina Oudang

Source: savvytokyo.com A few years ago, Erdina Oudang was just a financial professional who loved traveling to Japan. She would frequently tour Tokyo on seasonal breaks from her work at a bank in Singapore, exploring the country’s cuisine and culture. Today, she is the owner of two flourishing businesses based in Tokyo — a consulting company and a popular Indonesian restaurant. And she juggles all the work with positivity, lots of laughter — and most of all, dedication. Erdina Oudang poses for a photograph at her restaurant Angkasa in Ebisu, Tokyo. “I’ve always known that I wanted to do something that bridges my home country with the world — but I wasn’t sure what and when exactly to start,” she says. “I knew, however, that I first needed to obtain an MBA and learn all aspects of business, not just finances,” in which field she was by then — with a degree in Economics and nearly seven years of experience as a banker — an expert in. A Path-Changing Encounter After living in Switzerland as a boarding school student, spending ten years as an adult in Paris and seven in Singapore, Erdina knew it was time to settle down in Asia and return to her roots. “I wanted to be close to home,” she says. “I was familiar with the education in Europe and so I began searching for MBAs in Asia — somewhere I could receive a quality-level education, but also somewhere that allowed me to easily travel back home.” It was only when by chance she met with representatives from Globis, a business school based in Tokyo, at an MBA forum in Singapore that the road ahead started getting clearer. “The Globis MBA program fitted my lifestyle well — it was only for a year, during which I was to learn all aspects of …continue reading