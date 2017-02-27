Can you understand Japanese English?

Source: city-cost.com (My Home)This is a phenomenon that happens all over the non-native English speaking world, in many varieties. Of course there are tons of words loaned to the English language that are pronounced or used incorrectly, for example, the way we pronounce karaoke or tsunami, anyone? (Can we call that English Japanese?)There are a handful of English words you’ll see or hear in Japan that aren’t Engrish. They are English words, but the way they are used here is sometimes a little different. These range from tons of ‘katakana English’ loan words like ‘teburu’ for a western table and less recognizable words like ‘pi-shi-‘ or PC (for personal computer) to words and phrases we use like, “Let’s go!”Here are just a few examples of Japanese English I hear often, and in these cases I’m under the impression that Japanese people think they are correctly using English integrated into their language.Don’t mindIn English this phase is missing a subject, assumed to be “I” as in, “I don’t mind.” This is not what Japanese people are going for exactly when they use this phrase. The meaning is more like, ‘never mind’ or ‘don’t worry about it.'(Pronunciation is more like, ‘done mine, done mine.’)Come onI first heard this in a Japanese junior high classroom as a student beckoned me to help with his handout. Within the context I completely understood that he meant as, ‘Come here (please),’ but didn’t realize until later that ‘come on’ is used in this way in Japan. Come on can have a lot of meanings in English, from the phrasal verb meaning to flirt with someone, to expressing frustration when the other team scores a goal.Said in a sort of friendly and inviting way, as if to say, ‘why don’t you join me!’ Ironically, one of the meanings of …continue reading