Event: RetireJapan in Tokyo

People have been asking me to dofor years. Next month it will finally happen.

So far all the RetireJapan live events have come about due to invitations from existing groups (mainly JALT chapters), who kindly sponsored the talks and covered expenses. The March event will be the first time we try to organize something ourselves.

We’ll meet on Sunday, March 26th, in Meguro. Doors open at 14:00, I’ll speak for an hour or so about what to do with your money in Japan, then we’ll have a Q&A session and a chance to mingle.

The talk will concentrate on Japan-specific information rather than general personal finance advice.

Check out the event page here. There is an entrance fee of 2,000 yen. There are only 30 spots, so if you want to come book soon.

I hope the event will give people a chance to meet other personal finance enthusiasts and strengthen the RetireJapan community.

And this is only happening because a member of the RetireJapan community, Paul McMahon, got in touch, suggested we do this, and then ran around organizing everything. He found the venue, persuaded them to sponsor us (thank you, Impact HUB Tokyo!), let us use his event management site (Doorkeeper) for free, and basically made everything happen.

​

So check out the event page, sign up if you can make it, tell your friends about it, and let me know if you have any questions in the comments.