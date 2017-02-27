Getting fit – The Best Places to Run in Tokyo

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/jamesjustin/2852528338/in/photolist-etjosF-5m4Xi5-7bLBTi-7TFbGx-973nmi-qrFdzQ-7q6rMh-7mLMyc-7S5VEL-976CT3-7bQqHw-73cDBd-976wrU-piRYn-7bLC8X-7S5Wyq-9uUxG4-JvRYu-gG7SDh-7S5V6A-8ptAaR-4FdFrT-8JUTSr-6xd92E-9dN1Dv-6ckxpD-a4WLPk-6rJ7kX-7UxRJY-7UxRZd-7UuAAr-9WPnun-qrMFm2-8LyKtR-7UxRoh-dGPvYC-4J4M3F-6suhiX-4ib1y-JvT19-7uN6TH-7S5Vom-7UuBYP-ft86n-4UT7eq-7gBD53-4HToX5-7UuAPX-7B3ZZS-piSvM ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace-300×199.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace-500×332.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace.jpg” alt=”A jogger near the Imperial Palace” width=”640″ height=”425″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace.jpg 640w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace-300×199.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace-500×332.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Jogger-Imperial-Palace-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> If like me you have gained a few extra pounds over the winter – Christmas and the various new year festivities will do that to you – you may be thinking of the coming summer months and wanting to get back into shape. There are plenty of ways you can do this. You could head to one of the city’s excellent public swimming pools, you could join a gym, but if you are more of an outdoorsy type, maybe you would prefer to go for a run. Of course Tokyo is very much a concrete city, but there are still some lovely places at which you can go jogging. Here are a few ideas for places at which to stretch your legs and shift those extra pounds. Yoyogi Park If you like a spot of people watching as you run then Yoyogi park is a great place to start. While on weekends it can be pretty busy, particularly in the summer months with picnickers, aside from the no-running area surrounding Meiji Shrine, there is plenty of room to jog freely on the ground’s spacious, green lawns. On top of that, the large, leafy trees offer a decent amount of shade from the hot sun. It’s easy to get to, and open 24 hours, meaning you can work up a sweat, no matter the time of year, and there are shower facilities should you want to head out into Harajuku after your workout. Imperial Palace The Imperial Palace is a great place to run for those just starting out. It has a 5km loop and the route is well marked, so you can easily …continue reading