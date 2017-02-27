Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival 2017

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization 2017 marks the 100th year of Hirosaki’s famous Cherry Blossom Festival. The area around Hirosaki Castle is well known as one of the best cherry blossom flower sites in Japan. Visitors to the site in late April can marvel at over 2,600 cherry blossom trees in full bloom. In 2015, the castle tower was moved to its temporary position to repair the stonewall under the castle’s original position. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to view the festival and castle from this unique perspective. At night, the castle will be illuminated. Don’t miss the spectacular night-view of the cherry blossoms around Hirosaki Castle. Place: Hirosaki Park (designated as a historical site) Access: About 30 min walk from JR Hirosaki St. or About 15 min by using 100-yen Dotemachi Loop Bus Date: 4/22 (Sat) ～ 5/7 (Sun) 2017 …continue reading