I Rolled a Lucky Seven Years of Blogging

Source: Manga Therapy (Look, 7 of my favorite manga characters from one of the series that helped me a lot while I was in college.) This past weekend makes 7 years of blogging for me. 700 posts later and here I am, outlasting arguably a large number of anime bloggers (including some notable ones). I’m kind of speechless that I’ve managed to get some things done despite my schedule getting tighter as I’ve gotten older. There are a few things I want to get off my chest. First off, there’s way too much manga licensed now in my neck of the woods. It feels like almost every title I’ve heard of via the internet is somehow in English. We live in an interesting time as there’s now a new debate where certain titles (ie Chihayafuru) may be better suited for online distribution versus print. With that said, I’m not sure how motivated I feel about reading manga these days. I still like to explore various titles thanks to libraries and bookstores around my area, but events in my life have dealt a hand where I felt that I needed to stop for the time being. Which leads me to the 2nd thought I have in my mind – I’ve become less fond of social media. I deactivated my Twitter account since early January. I don’t want to get into how this came about, but let’s just say that social media was becoming a distraction. I let it dictate how happy I should be and it cost me. I’m also tired of all the rhetoric dialogue that doesn’t lead anywhere. I met some great people on Twitter, but I began to realize that maybe I don’t need it as much as I thought. Here’s the funny thing – when you express …continue reading