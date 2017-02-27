京都府立図書館

Kyoto Prefectural Library & Archives is located in the Okazaki museum district of Kyoto opposite the

Kyoto Prefectural Library & Archives has over 1 million volumes including books, journals, maps, magazines and newspapers. There are also books in English and other languages.

Among the archives are a number of extremely important historical documents including the Hyakugo documents from Toji Temple, a National Treasure, the Kawashimake documents (an Important Cultural Property), as well as administrative records of Kyoto Prefecture, historic Japanese records from the 16th century and before and Chinese books from the Edo Period.

The pieces are displayed in regular shows and an annual exhibition.

The library was first opened in 1873 at the beginning of the Meiji Period of Japanese history. The main building suffered damage from the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake centered on nearby Kobe. It was renovated and reopened in a partially new building in 2001. The original facade is retained.

The pleasant interior is warm and snug in winter and air-conditioned in summer, making the library a convenient escape from the extremes of the Kyoto climate.

To join Kyoto Prefectural library to borrow books from this library and the other local libraries in Kyoto, you will need identification, such as an alien registration card, driver’s license or student ID card.

Up to five books per person can be borrowed for two weeks. Books can be renewed by phone or over the internet.

Kyoto Prefectural Library

9 Seishoji-cho, Okazaki

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto 606-8343

Tel: 075 762 4655

Opening Times: Tuesday-Friday 9.30am-7pm Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays 9.30am-5pm; Closed Monday (if Monday is a National Holiday the library closes the following day); Also closed the 4th Thursday of every month (open if a National …continue reading