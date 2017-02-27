Rainsy days for Cambodian democracy

Author: Kheang Un, Northern Illinois University

On 11 February 2017, Sam Rainsy resigned from his role as leader of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP). Rainsy made it clear to the public that his resignation was a ‘pre-emptive measure’ to save the CNRP from being dissolved as Prime Minister Hun Sen threatened to introduce new legislation that would dissolve any political party whose leader is a convicted criminal.

Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy answers questions during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in metro Manila, Philippines 29 June 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco).

A week later, the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) indeed introduced new legislation to amend the Political Party Laws. The new amendments, among other things, ban any individual convicted of a crime from standing in an election and dissolve any political party whose leader is a convicted criminal. These amendments are believed to target the CNRP, the main opposition party.

Rainsy’s resignation must be framed in the context of Cambodia’s conflicted and contentious electoral politics, particularly his party’s better than expected performance in the 2013 national elections. The CNRP’s success redefined Cambodia’s political arena, and the CPP suddenly needed to reassess its strategies in dealing with opposition parties and connecting to voters.

The CPP has appointed new, highly educated technocrats to top leadership positions such as at the education and environment ministries, and the Electricity Authority of Cambodia. These entities have made