Source: japaninfoswap.com Snoopy Museum Tokyo is a temporary museum open for two and one-half years, and the first Snoopy museum outside of the United States. Akk dedicated to the art of Charles M. Schulz, the founding museum—Charles M. Schulz Museum—is located where Schulz lived in Santa Rosa, California. The second exhibition at Snoopy Museum Tokyo, “Hello again, Snoopy” started on October 8th, 2016. All exhibits from the first rotation has been replaced, and the exhibit allows you to find out everything you ever wanted to know about Snoopy. Including original comic strips, videos and vintage Snoopy products, a total of almost 200 items are under exhibition. With the exhibition change, the museum store and cafe have also renewed its lineup, if you are looking for swag! Snoopy Museum Tokyo Open: April 23, 2016 – September 30, 2018

10:00 to 20:00 (admission until 19:30) / Open 7 days a week

Address: 5-6 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: http://www.snoopymuseum.tokyo/en Photo from http://www.snoopymuseum.tokyo/en …continue reading