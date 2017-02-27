The Adventures of Banana Teacher 04 - Cold Weather Woes

Source: city-cost.com One of the “strangest” things that I’ve encountered is how the Japanese deal with cold weather and how my students dress during said weather. Every morning my students enter school dressed for the polar regions. They wear jackets, sweaters, coats, mufflers, hats, gloves, etc. But, as soon as they get into the classroom, they change into their play clothes and go outside. Their play clothes consist of shorts and a long sleeved shirt. They proceed to go outside to play in only this. Then, they stand around shivering and bemoaning their situation while the Japanese teachers encourage them to run around to stay warm. This boggles my mind. I can’t imagine this happening in America. Parents there would throw a fit. I understand the reasoning behind this tradition, but I still feel bad for the poor little ones shivering while I wear 7 layers of clothing. Me. Every. Day. …continue reading