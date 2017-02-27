The churn in China’s leadership

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The world continues to be mesmerised by the change in political leadership and the antics of the new Trump administration in Washington. But the biggest change in more than a decade is also underway in the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Beijing. While President Xi Jinping’s second five-year term is assured, the 19th Party Congress in autumn this year will see one of the largest turnovers in China’s political leadership for many years. This is the first of a series of assessments over the coming months of what this will mean for the Chinese party-state and its strategic direction. Ironically, the questions that worry many in the United States and around the world about the Trump administration are not only to do with what impact the change in administration has had on US policy in the White House. They are also about the resilience of US constitutional conventions and institutions upon which reliable, democratic government has been built in the United States to the challenges that Trump and his confidantes in the White House present. There is a widely-held and deep anxiety in democratic societies around the world that the Trump phenomenon presages abnormal change and a disturbing shift in US social and political norms. The United States no longer inspires the desire to emulate; it has also become, to put it simply, less like us. This is not just a matter of conventional ideological difference over particular policy directions: the failed executive order to ban the entry of all travellers from seven nominated Muslim-majority states, building a wall along the border with Mexico or Trump’s assault on the global trading order through withdrawal from TPP and renegotiation of NAFTA. It’s about the loud, full frontal disrespect for the institutions …continue reading