Tokyo Marathon 2017 at Asakusabashi

This year, 2017, was a special one for the Tokyo Marathon in that it is the 10th year since the event began, in 2010.
This year’s Tokyo Marathon followed a slightly different course from previous years’ in that it didn’t skirt the
|Bystanders watch the Tokyo Marathon 2017 in Yanagibashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo
As in previous years, the Tokyo Marathon went through Tokyo’s “doll town” of Asakusabashi. It was already late morning yesterday when I got down to Edo-dori Avenue, which runs north-south through the district, and – as the caretaker of our building laughingly warned this late-bird on my way out – the main body of serious runners had already gone through long before.
|Picking up a cup of Pocari Sweat at the Tokyo Marathon 2017, Asakusabashi, Tokyo
Yet, life isn’t supposed to be all serious, and there was no shortage of runners participating as much to show off their nutty costumes as their athletic prowess. Participants in the Tokyo Marathon are prohibited from carrying bottles, so the course was lined with stalls giving out free Pocari Sweat, a Japanese beverage from way back that has long associated itself with sport.
|Tokyo Marathon 2017, with a Chuo-Sobu Line train overhead pulling into Asakusabashi Station.
The weather couldn’t have been better, with bright blue skies and an invigorating, but not freezing, temperature of about 8 degrees Celsius.
|Cheering on Tokyo Marathon 2017 runners in Asakusabashi.
Edo-dori Avenue, which could not be crossed while the …continue reading