Tsukishima Monja Street: A Taste Triathlon

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Most people are familiar with the old Kansai favorite okonomiyaki, but its Kanto cousin—monjayaki—is just as delicious, (albeit somewhat less photogenic). And there’s a whole street—Tsukushima Monja Street—dedicated to proving it!

Monjayaki is a liquid-y, hot, admittedly unattractive dish—but, once you get over looks and into substance, you'll forgive its appearance and dive in. A thin batter made with flour and dashi (Japanese stock) forms the base, and with myriad combinations of toppings there's something for everyone. If you've never tried it—either intentionally like me, or through not knowing it existed—there's only one place to go in Tokyo, and it's