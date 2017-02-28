China needs legal reform before more elections

Source: East Asia Forum Author: John Kennedy, University of Kansas When village elections were first introduced in China, the competitive elections with an open nomination process seemed like an amazing democratic development within the single party authoritarian regime. Yet popular elections for leaders has still not moved beyond the village level. Moreover, due to the uneven implementation of the election law, there is a wide variation in village elections across China. Indeed, enacting popular elections for government heads above the village level may be putting the cart before the horse. Direct elections should not occur without significant legal reforms first. Election officials carry ballot boxes at the end of an election for the next village chief and committee, amid heavy rainfalls in Wukan village, Guangdong province 31 March 2014. People of the southern Chinese village of Wukan carried on with the election amid rainstorm on Monday that some say is threatened by higher government trying to wrestle back control after a landmark rebellion over two years ago. (Photo: Reuters/Petar Kujundzic). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTR3JALR-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTR3JALR-400×267.jpg” title=”Election officials carry ballot boxes at the end of an election for the next village chief and committee, amid heavy rainfalls in Wukan village, Guangdong province 31 March 2014. People of the southern Chinese village of Wukan carried on with the election amid rainstorm on Monday that some say is threatened by higher government trying to wrestle back control after a landmark rebellion over two years ago. (Photo: Reuters/Petar Kujundzic).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTR3JALR-400×267.jpg” alt=”Election officials carry ballot boxes at the end of an election for the next village chief and committee, amid heavy rainfalls in Wukan village, Guangdong province 31 March 2014. People of the southern Chinese village of Wukan carried on with the election amid rainstorm on Monday that some say is threatened by higher government trying to wrestle back control after a landmark rebellion …continue reading