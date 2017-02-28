東山駅

Higashiyama is a station on the Tozai Line of the

Higashiyama Station is located at the south west corner of the Okazaki museum district and this is the closest station to the area. It is about 10-15 minutes walk to Heian Jingu, Kyoto Prefectural Library, Kyoto Municipal Museum of Art and on the same (west) side as Miyako Messe and the National Museum of Modern Art.

Adjacent to exit 1 of Higashiyama Station is the rejuvenated Yoshikawa-cho shotengai (arcade) where two former mansion (apartment) buildings and a traditional machiya townhouse have been converted into guesthouses popular with Asian travelers in particular.

These are Hostel Haruya Kyoto, Guesthouse Oki’s Inn and Hotel Japaning Kyoto. The more upmarket Kyoto Miyabi Inn is just nearby on the banks of an attractive canal.

The station has coin lockers if you are staying nearby and need to store your luggage as well as a convenience store close by on Sanjo Dori, which now also has a number of fine restaurants within walking distance of the station.

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading