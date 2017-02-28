How to manage geopolitical instability in East Asia

Author: Hitoshi Tanaka, JCIE

East Asia and the world are facing uncertain times. The balance of regional power is shifting as emerging market economies such as China are benefiting from globalisation and are continuing to rise. At the same time, anti-globalisation sentiment is surging, as demonstrated by the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum and by the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States on an anti-free trade platform. These developments serve to throw the international liberal economic and security order, which the United States has led since 1945, into considerable uncertainty.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi take their seats before a meeting on the sidelines of a gathering of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany, 17 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan Smialowski).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-400×267.jpg” title=”US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi take their seats before a meeting on the sidelines of a gathering of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany, 17 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan Smialowski).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-400×267.jpg” alt=”US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi take their seats before a meeting on the sidelines of a gathering of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany, 17 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan Smialowski).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-768×513.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZ3HW-100×67.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

How can we craft approaches to ensure regional stability and prosperity into the future?

The fate of East Asia has been significantly affected by relations between the three big powers — the United States, China and Japan. The United States …continue reading