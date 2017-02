Source: j-hoppers Hello everyone,

It is Nana from J-Hoppers Hida-Takayama. Since I first came in Takayama one of my favorite place in Takayama is Kitayama Parc. To get to this parc you need to go up hill behind the main shrine : Sakura Mangu Jinja. As you go up and up, you will see the city from above going along the Miyagawa river. Then you will get pass the cafe Ichii and reach the parc. Then I recommend you to go to Ichii and enjoy the sunset from the terrace.

The night ambient is nice too. …continue reading