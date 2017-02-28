LONDON FASHION WEEK AW 2017

Hi everyone. Sorry for the absence, it has indeed been some time since we

last hung out here in blogsville. Had to dust off the tumbleweed after log in.

We thought wed treat you to some of the visual delights spotted on

the streets during the recent

Betty Bachz. Designer, model Co Founder of This is the amazing.

Moy Atelier She’s always and ever stylish and a new discovery here.

One we’re sure you’ll agree we like.

Here is the stunning South Koeran model Sora Choi . She’s on so

many catwalks. We first bumped into this fun and totally bonkers woman

at at Paris Fashion Week and at LCM back in 2015, where we found

her literally dancing in the streets. OK, she was twirling around, same thing

Judy Chou. Fashion writer, Stylist, Party goer, Selfie fan.

fashion and especially wearing cool clothing, chances are she’s involved.

Here sitting pretty is Artist and Fashion Stylist Amber Bryan-Smith.

Never short on colour as life’s way too much fun to be in black and white.

This is Jiawa Liu . Lifestyle and fashion blogger.

She normally models cool underwear, but on London streets in winter,

sorry folks, not this time around. Maybe later in the summer season.

Buyer, influencer, promoter and fashion brand consultant.



All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by

Pat Lyttle JSTREETSTYLE of