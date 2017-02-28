Otome Romance Jigsaws: Midnight Cinderella & Destined to Love Released on Steam

Source: Spark Blog Today, Otome Romance Jigsaws: Midnight Cinderella & Destined to Love got released on Steam. The game is a jigsaw puzzle featuring puzzle art from Midnight Cinderella：Ikémen Royal Romances and Destined to Love: Ikémen Samurai Romances otome visual novels. Current price is $9.99 or ¥‎1124.53. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s the trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/598670/ Official Website: http://www.bottlecube.co.jp/13product/170208/ …continue reading