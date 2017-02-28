Plum Blossoms and Some Mountain Climbs



1 / 125 sec, f /5, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 28mm —125 sec,/5, ISO 200 —



About That Time of Year Again



plum blossoms at the Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine (北野天満宮), Kyoto Japan plum blossoms at the Kitano Tenman-gu ShrineKyoto Japan

Some photos from this ride that I did yesterday…

On the way out of the city, I swung by the Kitano Tenmangu Shrine to see their famous plum blossoms…





1 / 500 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm —500 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



Little-Used Side Entrance





1 / 125 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 31mm —125 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —





1 / 1250 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm —1250 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —





1 / 200 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm —200 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



I don’t wash my bike during the winter, it seems,



and it shows I don’t wash my bike during the winter, it seems,and it shows





1 / 200 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 32mm —200 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —





1 / 320 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm —320 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



Staff



looks like they’re waiting around for someone looks like they’re waiting around for someone





1 / 200 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm —200 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



Main Entrance

The Kitano Tenmangu Shrine is known for its plum blossoms

(seen many times …continue reading