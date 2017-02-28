Plum Blossoms and Some Mountain Climbs

|
Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 28mm — 1/125 sec, f/5, ISO 200 —
About That Time of Year Again
plum blossoms at the Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine (北野天満宮), Kyoto Japan
Some photos from this ride that I did yesterday…
On the way out of the city, I swung by the Kitano Tenmangu Shrine to see their famous plum blossoms…
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/500 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Little-Used Side Entrance
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 31mm — 1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm — 1/1250 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
I don’t wash my bike during the winter, it seems,
and it shows
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 32mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm — 1/320 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Staff
looks like they’re waiting around for someone
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Main Entrance
The Kitano Tenmangu Shrine is known for its plum blossoms