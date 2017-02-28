Blogs  >  Kyoto

Plum Blossoms and Some Mountain Climbs

Source: Jeffrey Friedl

Panasonic LX100 at an effective 28mm — 1/125 sec, f/5, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos

About That Time of Year Again

plum blossoms at the Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine (北野天満宮), Kyoto Japan

Some photos from this ride that I did yesterday…

On the way out of the city, I swung by the Kitano Tenmangu Shrine to see their famous plum blossoms…



Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/500 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos

Little-Used Side Entrance


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 31mm — 1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm — 1/1250 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 35mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos

I don’t wash my bike during the winter, it seems,

and it shows


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 32mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm — 1/320 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos

Staff

looks like they’re waiting around for someone


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 75mm — 1/200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image datanearby photos

Main Entrance

The Kitano Tenmangu Shrine is known for its plum blossoms
(seen many times …continue reading

    