Savvy Spotlight: Tamao Sako Of The British Pudding

Cook, teacher and author, Tamao Sako began her journey into entrepreneurship quite by chance. Enamored with the UK's sweets — and later savory dishes, too — thanks to 10 years spent in England, she returned to Japan with a passion to share the delights of cream teas, sticky puddings and fruit pies. Since setting up her cookery school The British Pudding in Osaka in 2013, she has written five books, held cooking classes at Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi and Isetan Shinjuku, and led demonstrations and tastings across the country. As an adviser of Hankyu's British Fair, which is held in the department store every fall, Sako travels regularly to the UK, where she searches far and wide to find the best local, traditionally-made products and the stories behind the people who make them. Tamao Sako Sako was also an advisor on NHK morning drama Massan, which aired from September 2014 to March 2015. Based on the real story of Masataka Taketsuru who studied in Scotland in 1918 and returned to Japan with his Scottish wife to set up a whiskey distillery, the popular program brought challenges as the Scottish food on set had to look authentic. From lamb stew to Christmas pudding, Sako worked with the crew to ensure that what they filmed was not only in keeping with Scottish dishes from that time, but that the actors enjoyed what they ate on camera. In 2016, Sako's activities stepped up a gear with her nomination to receive two prestigious awards. In May, she was awarded first prize for her book British Home Cooking and third prize for her book British Cake Stories at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. In November, she received the Entrepreneur of the Year award from the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan at the British Business Awards, held in