The Best Season to Visit Kyoto

Source: kyotoursjapan.com So you've decided you want to come visit Japan. Great! Now all you have to do is figure out when… Japanese locals are notorious for their insistence that the changing of the four seasons is one of the things that makes Japan special. (They're always shocked to hear that yes, the leaves change color in North America and Euorpe as well) Nonetheless, the yearly cycle in Japan is quite stunning and dramatic. So when's the best time to come to Kyoto? I'll tell you the answer up front: any time of year is great here. However, picking the right time to visit can mean a big difference between temperatures and local happenings, and it also affects things like seasonal food and sightseeing scheduling. Here's a breakdown of each season, with some pros and cons for each time of year. Spring This is the Japan that most visitors want to see: cherry blossoms, comfortable temperatures, colorful kimonos, and lots of sweet treats. The cherry blossoms usually peak in Kyoto in the first half of April, and enjoying the flowers in the park with a bottle of sake and multicolored dango rice dumplings is one of the most sought after activities at this time of year. Be warned that the blossoms draw massive crowds of both foreign and domestic tourists, so hotel prices go way up and sell out fast. Trains and sightseeing locations can be crowded as well during peak times. Many other flowers start blooming in May, and by the middle of the month the countryside is green and lush.