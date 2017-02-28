What’s the Deal with Mascots in Japan?

Source: Gaijin Pot In all my years living in and writing about Japan, there have been several occasions when I’ve looked at something, smiled and said to myself: “Ah, only in Japan!” For visitors here, or those new to the country and its culture, one experience sure to provoke such a reaction is your first encounter with a Japanese mascot character. At times adorable, at other times terrifying, these larger than life characters have ingratiated themselves into almost every facet of Japanese public life. Sports teams have them, companies have them, municipal and prefectural governments have them. Even prisons have them. Dolphin hangover cure My first encounter with a mascot character was in early 2007, when I was living in Narashino City, Chiba Prefecture. After an all-night izakaya and karaoke splurge in nearby Tsudanuma, I’d taken the first train home. A couple of hours sleep later, hungry and hungover, I headed to the local shopping arcade to get something for breakfast, and hopefully something to ease the pain of my hangover. As I rounded the corner, there was some kind of event going on. It turns out it was the opening of a new opticians shop next to the convenience store. The shop’s mascot, a huge dolphin-like creature with over-sized sunglasses, waddled up to me, hugged me and then patted me on the head. I stood there, stunned, and certainly sobered. Having read about the dangers of alcohol induced hallucinations; I didn’t drink for a few months after that! In fact, sometimes when I look at these mascots, I wonder if the creators were drunk, high, or a combination thereof when they designed them. In fact, sometimes when I look at these mascots, I wonder if the creators were drunk, high, or a combination thereof when they designed them. Mascot mishaps Take as an example, the adorable Sora-yan, the mascot of Osaka …continue reading