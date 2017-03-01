Bicycle Shows For The 1%, Not Me.

Source: Tokyo By Bike At the beginning of November Japan’s largest bicycle show Cyclemode has held at Makuhari Messe just outside Tokyo attracting tens of thousands of visitors over 3 days. You’d think as someone with a tad of notoriety in Japanese cycling circles and with exhibitors offering free tickets left and right for a favourable product review that I’d jump a the chance to attend, but I did not. After all whats the point? Cyclemode is for the 1%, not me. Who are the 1% you may ask? They’re the sports cyclists, the recreational cyclists, the MAMILs on their expensive light weight racing bicycles decked out in colourful figure hugging clothing (for better or worse!), sporting bicycle helmets, gloves and special shoes that make them walk like weary cowboys after a hard days rustling of cattle. They’re the ones up before 5am on weekend mornings so they can cycle inhuman distances on empty roads while the rest of us slumber. That’s great, I used to be one of those guys and I enjoyed that time immensely. Its awesome that they’re involved in such a social and healthy hobby, but at the end of the day its a hobby, a game enjoyed on the weekends by a small percentage of Japan’s total cycling population. Unfortunately it is this small percentage of vocal people that ultimately control the image of cycling everywhere, and that is worse for cycling than you may imagine. I’m no longer one of the 1%. I love cycling, not bicycles. I encourage everyday, utilitarian cycling as convenient form of transport on whatever bicycle you happen to have at your disposal. For trips to the supermarket there is little difference between a $100 bicycle and a $10,000 one, except that the $100 one is most certainly more practical. I believe that everyday cycling shapes our communities, not …continue reading